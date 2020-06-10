Amenities

10996 Beckley Place Available 07/15/19 Coming In June 2019 - Check out this great location and quiet neighborhood. The large living room and dining room combination are impressive spaces for formal or relaxed entertaining. Now with laminate plank floors that run length and breath of the home. The family room features an elegant fireplace and ceiling fan. This room is framed by a bank of windows for plenty of natural light and a french door that opens onto a patio surround by a plush rear yard and fully fenced. The kitchen has the same laminate plank flooring, up-to-date stainless steel appliances featuring a side-by-side frig with water and ice in the door, a smooth top stove with built-in microwave too. This home is ideal for family living. The house offers a split floor plan, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, master bath with garden tub, large walk-in closets and fenced back yard for privacy. BEWARE: the upgrades bring a whole new look to this lovely home. This one is just waiting for a family to call it home. Convenient to UNF, St Johns Towncenter, Mayport and the Beaches. Call for an appointment!



