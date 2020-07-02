All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10952 Clairboro Road East
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

10952 Clairboro Road East

10952 Clairboro Road East · No Longer Available
Location

10952 Clairboro Road East, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Last chance to enjoy our End of Season Specials! $500 instant credit for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by December 31st. Sign a lease for 24+ months and we’ll cover your last month of rent!

You’ll love all the features this one-of-a-kind home has to offer! The front exterior of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom boasts a beautifully landscaped lawn, providing plenty of greenery as you make your way inside. You’ll first notice the gorgeous dark Oak hardwood flooring throughout the entire home. The Living Room is spacious and features an electric fireplace, large windows providing a ton of natural sunlight, and two sliding glass doors that provide easy access to the backyard. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef while preparing meals in the fully updated kitchen, equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space in the sleek satin white cabinets. The Master suite features a walk-in closet and private bathroom. The rear exterior of the home features a large fenced-in backyard that’s perfect for family fun activities!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups and Private Driveway. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly. Head to our website now to schedule your self-guided tour: https://www.nationalhomerentals.com/find-a-property.php
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10952 Clairboro Road East have any available units?
10952 Clairboro Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10952 Clairboro Road East have?
Some of 10952 Clairboro Road East's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10952 Clairboro Road East currently offering any rent specials?
10952 Clairboro Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10952 Clairboro Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10952 Clairboro Road East is pet friendly.
Does 10952 Clairboro Road East offer parking?
No, 10952 Clairboro Road East does not offer parking.
Does 10952 Clairboro Road East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10952 Clairboro Road East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10952 Clairboro Road East have a pool?
No, 10952 Clairboro Road East does not have a pool.
Does 10952 Clairboro Road East have accessible units?
No, 10952 Clairboro Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 10952 Clairboro Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10952 Clairboro Road East does not have units with dishwashers.

