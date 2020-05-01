All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

10927 Horse Track Drive East

10927 Horse Track Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

10927 Horse Track Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 Horse Track Drive East have any available units?
10927 Horse Track Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10927 Horse Track Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
10927 Horse Track Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 Horse Track Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10927 Horse Track Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 10927 Horse Track Drive East offer parking?
No, 10927 Horse Track Drive East does not offer parking.
Does 10927 Horse Track Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10927 Horse Track Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 Horse Track Drive East have a pool?
No, 10927 Horse Track Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 10927 Horse Track Drive East have accessible units?
No, 10927 Horse Track Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 Horse Track Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10927 Horse Track Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10927 Horse Track Drive East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10927 Horse Track Drive East does not have units with air conditioning.
