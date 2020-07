Amenities

Don't miss out on this fantastic four bedroom, two bathroom home in Burnett Park. Split bedroom floor plan with open kitchen and family room. The upgraded kitchen has plenty of space with a food prep island and breakfast bar. The spacious master suite includes a master bath with dual sinks and separate shower and garden tub. Family room overlooks lanai and fenced backyard. Two car garage. Just across the street from Burnett Park and convenient to I-295. Sorry - No Pets!