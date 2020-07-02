10628 WAKE FOREST AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in concrete block home less than 5 miles from the River City Market Place! This home features a newer roof, AC less than 5 years old, updated tile and laminate flooring throughout & over sized bedrooms with a large lot. You will enjoy low-maintenance and convenient living at a great price! No Section 8 vouchers, prior evictions, felonies, judgements, or slow pays. Monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check.