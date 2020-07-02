All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10628 WAKE FOREST AVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

10628 WAKE FOREST AVE

10628 Wake Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10628 Wake Forest Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in concrete block home less than 5 miles from the River City Market Place! This home features a newer roof, AC less than 5 years old, updated tile and laminate flooring throughout & over sized bedrooms with a large lot. You will enjoy low-maintenance and convenient living at a great price! No Section 8 vouchers, prior evictions, felonies, judgements, or slow pays. Monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE have any available units?
10628 WAKE FOREST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE have?
Some of 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10628 WAKE FOREST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE pet-friendly?
No, 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE offers parking.
Does 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE have a pool?
No, 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE have accessible units?
No, 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10628 WAKE FOREST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

