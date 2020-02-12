10540 Tanglewilde Dr W

Amenities

Nice home in the heart of Mandarin in Walnut Bend! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin in Walnut Bend. This home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. Large open living room with laminate wood flooring and fireplace. Dining area located right off kitchen. Both guest bedrooms have carpet. The master bedroom has laminate flooring and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a large walk-in shower. Enjoy relaxing on your large screened-in patio. Oversized fenced in backyard as well. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.



Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5845338)