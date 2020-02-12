All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10540 Tanglewilde Dr W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10540 Tanglewilde Dr W

10540 Tanglewilde Drive West · (904) 204-1266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sunbeam
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10540 Tanglewilde Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Nice home in the heart of Mandarin in Walnut Bend! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the heart of Mandarin in Walnut Bend. This home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. Large open living room with laminate wood flooring and fireplace. Dining area located right off kitchen. Both guest bedrooms have carpet. The master bedroom has laminate flooring and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a large walk-in shower. Enjoy relaxing on your large screened-in patio. Oversized fenced in backyard as well. Lawncare is tenants responsibility.

Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5845338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W have any available units?
10540 Tanglewilde Dr W has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W have?
Some of 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
10540 Tanglewilde Dr W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W pet-friendly?
Yes, 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W is pet friendly.
Does 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W offer parking?
No, 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W does not offer parking.
Does 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W have a pool?
No, 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W have accessible units?
No, 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W have units with dishwashers?
No, 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10540 Tanglewilde Dr W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity