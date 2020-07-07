All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

10533 Arendal Rd

10533 Arendal Road · No Longer Available
Location

10533 Arendal Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a09e07806c ---- This completely remodeled home is now available and ready for you! The original hardwood floors have been restored, stainless steal appliances, ceramic tile in both kitchen and bathrooms, screened porch and so much more. This home is not going to last long, so call today to schedule your showing. This home is pet friendly with approval and pet fee. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10533 Arendal Rd have any available units?
10533 Arendal Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10533 Arendal Rd have?
Some of 10533 Arendal Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10533 Arendal Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10533 Arendal Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10533 Arendal Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10533 Arendal Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10533 Arendal Rd offer parking?
No, 10533 Arendal Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10533 Arendal Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10533 Arendal Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10533 Arendal Rd have a pool?
No, 10533 Arendal Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10533 Arendal Rd have accessible units?
No, 10533 Arendal Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10533 Arendal Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10533 Arendal Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

