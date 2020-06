Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Ready for immediate occupancy! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car carport house offers nice hard wood floors and tile throughout, eat-in kitchen, plenty of room for parking, a large front and rear yard that is fenced yard with wood deck, two yard barns for extra storage. Convenient to shopping, schools, and interstate.