10515 East Briarcliff Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! Very spacious 3BR 1BA on a great street! Everything is in great condition. Spacious bedrooms, large backyard, carport for parking, central heat and air, tons of cabinet space, beautiful tile bathroom, and a very large separate laundry room.



REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.