10515 East Briarcliff Road
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:17 AM

10515 East Briarcliff Road

10515 East Briarcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

10515 East Briarcliff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! Very spacious 3BR 1BA on a great street! Everything is in great condition. Spacious bedrooms, large backyard, carport for parking, central heat and air, tons of cabinet space, beautiful tile bathroom, and a very large separate laundry room.

REQUIREMENTS: 7 YEARS NO FELONIES OR EVICTIONS. INCOME MUST BE ATLEAST 2.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

