Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

10435 Midtown Parkway #409

10435 Midtown Pkwy 409 · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 409, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
online portal
10435 Midtown Parkway #409 Available 10/14/19 Cute studio condo in the Esplanade at Town Center! - **AVAILABLE OCTOBER 14th, 2019**

Rare opportunity to rent a studio condo in the Esplanade at St Johns Town Center! This studio condo features almost 600 sq. ft. of living space. Kitchen is nicely appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Stackable w/d included!

Don't miss a chance to live in the middle of it all at the Esplanade in Town Center!

No pets please.
Please call in advance to schedule an appointment to view.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4410715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 have any available units?
10435 Midtown Parkway #409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 have?
Some of 10435 Midtown Parkway #409's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtown Parkway #409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 offer parking?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 does not offer parking.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 has a pool.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #409 does not have units with dishwashers.
