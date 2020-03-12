Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool clubhouse online portal

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool online portal

10435 Midtown Parkway #409 Available 10/14/19 Cute studio condo in the Esplanade at Town Center! - **AVAILABLE OCTOBER 14th, 2019**



Rare opportunity to rent a studio condo in the Esplanade at St Johns Town Center! This studio condo features almost 600 sq. ft. of living space. Kitchen is nicely appointed with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Stackable w/d included!



Don't miss a chance to live in the middle of it all at the Esplanade in Town Center!



No pets please.

Please call in advance to schedule an appointment to view.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. $100 Admin fee due to the HOA prior to move-in.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4410715)