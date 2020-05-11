This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with window air conditioners. A refrigerator and stove will be put into the home upon move in. There is a detached garage off to the side of the home that can be used. MOVE IN READY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1042 Woodstock Avenue have any available units?
1042 Woodstock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.