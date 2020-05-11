All apartments in Jacksonville
1042 Woodstock Avenue
1042 Woodstock Avenue

1042 Woodstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Woodstock Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with window air conditioners. A refrigerator and stove will be put into the home upon move in. There is a detached garage off to the side of the home that can be used. MOVE IN READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 Woodstock Avenue have any available units?
1042 Woodstock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 Woodstock Avenue have?
Some of 1042 Woodstock Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 Woodstock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1042 Woodstock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 Woodstock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1042 Woodstock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1042 Woodstock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1042 Woodstock Avenue offers parking.
Does 1042 Woodstock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 Woodstock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 Woodstock Avenue have a pool?
No, 1042 Woodstock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1042 Woodstock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1042 Woodstock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 Woodstock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1042 Woodstock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

