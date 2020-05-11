All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:18 PM

10336 ELDERBERRY DR

10336 Elderberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10336 Elderberry Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space located in the heart of Mandarin! This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom!! Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, beautiful subway tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! This home has beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Nice open living room with stunning brick fireplace. Master bedroom is a great size. Master bathroom has all new vanity with granite countertops and dual sinks. This home boasts a large fenced in backyard as well. W/D connections only. Tenant is responsible for lawncare.Please call today to schedule a showing!Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10336 ELDERBERRY DR have any available units?
10336 ELDERBERRY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10336 ELDERBERRY DR have?
Some of 10336 ELDERBERRY DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10336 ELDERBERRY DR currently offering any rent specials?
10336 ELDERBERRY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10336 ELDERBERRY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10336 ELDERBERRY DR is pet friendly.
Does 10336 ELDERBERRY DR offer parking?
No, 10336 ELDERBERRY DR does not offer parking.
Does 10336 ELDERBERRY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10336 ELDERBERRY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10336 ELDERBERRY DR have a pool?
No, 10336 ELDERBERRY DR does not have a pool.
Does 10336 ELDERBERRY DR have accessible units?
No, 10336 ELDERBERRY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10336 ELDERBERRY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10336 ELDERBERRY DR does not have units with dishwashers.

