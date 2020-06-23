10314 Marsh Hawk Drive

Amenities

- Bright and welcoming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the charming community of Biscayne Terrace directly across the street from the playground and basketball courts. The home is conveniently located in walking distance to Florida States College North campus and quick access to 95 and 295. The updated home has brand new appliances with a spacious open kitchen. The home has vaulted ceilings in the tiled living room and family room. The sizable master has a large walk in closet and master bath complete with a soaking tub and walk in shower. The covered patio and two car garage complete the home. Come view today it will not last long!! You can apply at https://jaxhouses.rentals/



(RLNE4629578)