10314 Marsh Hawk Drive

10314 S Marsh Hawk Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Biscayne Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
- Bright and welcoming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the charming community of Biscayne Terrace directly across the street from the playground and basketball courts. The home is conveniently located in walking distance to Florida States College North campus and quick access to 95 and 295. The updated home has brand new appliances with a spacious open kitchen. The home has vaulted ceilings in the tiled living room and family room. The sizable master has a large walk in closet and master bath complete with a soaking tub and walk in shower. The covered patio and two car garage complete the home. Come view today it will not last long!! You can apply at https://jaxhouses.rentals/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
