Jacksonville, FL
10314 Marsh Hawk Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10314 Marsh Hawk Drive

10314 S Marsh Hawk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10314 S Marsh Hawk Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Bright and welcoming 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in the charming community of Biscayne Terrace directly across the street from the playground and basketball courts. The home is conveniently located in walking distance to Florida States College North campus and quick access to 95 and 295. The updated home has brand new appliances with a spacious open kitchen. The home has vaulted ceilings in the tiled living room and family room. The sizable master has a large walk in closet and master bath complete with a soaking tub and walk in shower. The covered patio and two car garage complete the home. Come view today it will not last long!! You can apply at https://jaxhouses.rentals/

(RLNE4629578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive have any available units?
10314 Marsh Hawk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive have?
Some of 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10314 Marsh Hawk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive does offer parking.
Does 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive have a pool?
No, 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10314 Marsh Hawk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
