10310 Magnolia Hills Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets playground basketball court bathtub

Fabulous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home for Lease! - Spacious 2 story home with new beige carpet! Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and cook prep island! Huge living room overlooking the kitchen. Formal dining room, and inside laundry connections. The master suite features a dressing room or office space plus a walk in closet! The master bath has a garden tub and glass shower. The other 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs with a guest bathroom in between. Situated nicely on a corner lot with great yard. The neighborhood is family friendly providing a basketball court and a children's playground close by. Call or text 904-945-6600 to prequify and set up a showing!



(RLNE5192455)