Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

10310 Magnolia Hills Dr.

10310 Magnolia Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10310 Magnolia Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home for Lease! - Spacious 2 story home with new beige carpet! Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space and cook prep island! Huge living room overlooking the kitchen. Formal dining room, and inside laundry connections. The master suite features a dressing room or office space plus a walk in closet! The master bath has a garden tub and glass shower. The other 3 spacious bedrooms are upstairs with a guest bathroom in between. Situated nicely on a corner lot with great yard. The neighborhood is family friendly providing a basketball court and a children's playground close by. Call or text 904-945-6600 to prequify and set up a showing!

(RLNE5192455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. have any available units?
10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. have?
Some of 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. offer parking?
No, 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. have a pool?
No, 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10310 Magnolia Hills Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

