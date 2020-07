Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool guest parking

This beautifully updated condo is walking/biking distance to Hannah Park. Fully enclosed courtyard entrance provides private outdoor enjoyment and storage closet. The split floor plan offers a Master Bedroom and en suite bathroom on each floor. Large, open living space downstairs and loft space upstairs. Two assigned parking spaces with additional visitor parking. Community pool available. Pets require approval and must be less than 25 lbs.