Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court

Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom home in Magnolia Glynn ! Formal dining room , very large kitchen with SS appliances and 42'' cabinets open to family room . Upstairs you have a Large master suite with 2 walk in closets, 2 large bedrooms and loft . 4th bedroom downstairs. New tile in all common areas, neutral fresh paint everywhere. This beautiful home sits on preserve lot a few steps from community park - basketball, play area. Couple of minutes drive to highways and Oakleaf town center.