Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10251 Magnolia Ridge Road

10251 Magnolia Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10251 Magnolia Valley Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
10251 Magnolia Ridge Road Available 04/10/19 Cozy Westside Charmer! - READY FOR YOU!! This three bedroom, two bathroom home features a spacious living room that opens up to the kitchen which holds updated granite counters tops, a breakfast nook, and a breakfast bar! Split floor plan and Washer and Dryer are included.
Spacious Master Bedroom with a large en suite and walk in closet! Soaking tub with separate shower in en suite.
Private backyard with no one behind you. Minutes to Oakleaf Shopping Center, major highways, the NEW Amazon, and more!

(RLNE2542477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road have any available units?
10251 Magnolia Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road have?
Some of 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
10251 Magnolia Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10251 Magnolia Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
