10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous Duval County home comes straight out of your dreams! Perfectly located just minutes from tons of shopping and Adventure Landing, with easy access to W Beltway 295 via 103rd St, making quick work of a daily commute. Make it home in time for dinner in the spotless open kitchen, with plenty of cabinet and counter space for whipping up your favorite foods. Enjoy some well-deserved downtime in the huge living area or decompress before bed in the upstairs loft. Escape to the luxurious master bedroom with private ensuite bath and a flexible adjacent room that you can use as an office or a huge walk-in closet! Catch up with friends over some drinks in the covered lanai or host your next unforgettable barbecue in the sprawling backyard. Don’t let your dream home slip away, schedule your tour today!