Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:49 PM

10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd

10225 Magnolia Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

10225 Magnolia Ridge Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous Duval County home comes straight out of your dreams! Perfectly located just minutes from tons of shopping and Adventure Landing, with easy access to W Beltway 295 via 103rd St, making quick work of a daily commute. Make it home in time for dinner in the spotless open kitchen, with plenty of cabinet and counter space for whipping up your favorite foods. Enjoy some well-deserved downtime in the huge living area or decompress before bed in the upstairs loft. Escape to the luxurious master bedroom with private ensuite bath and a flexible adjacent room that you can use as an office or a huge walk-in closet! Catch up with friends over some drinks in the covered lanai or host your next unforgettable barbecue in the sprawling backyard. Don’t let your dream home slip away, schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd have any available units?
10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd have?
Some of 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10225 Magnolia Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

