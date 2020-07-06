All apartments in Jacksonville
10123 Bedford Lakes Ct
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:32 PM

10123 Bedford Lakes Ct

10123 Bedford Lakes Court · No Longer Available
Location

10123 Bedford Lakes Court, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this fabulous ranch home ready for immediate move in! Nestled in a beautiful community just north of shopping at Oakleaf Town Center with easy access to W Beltway 295 your daily commute will be a breeze. Gorgeous curb appeal greets you upon arriving at the home, inviting you to come in and kick your feet up. Relax after a long day or entertain guests in the spacious living room, flanked by large windows bringing in plenty of natural light. Cook delicious meals in the stunning open kitchen fully equipped with spotless granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, making meal prep a breeze. Wood and tile flooring throughout are easy to maintain, allowing you to do more of what you love and worry less about cleaning. Step out into the lanai and catch up with some friends over a couple of drinks or host your next memorable gathering in the private fenced backyard. Don’t miss out on this fantastic rental opportunity, schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct have any available units?
10123 Bedford Lakes Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct have?
Some of 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10123 Bedford Lakes Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct offer parking?
No, 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct have a pool?
No, 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct have accessible units?
No, 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 Bedford Lakes Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

