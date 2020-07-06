10123 Bedford Lakes Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall in love with this fabulous ranch home ready for immediate move in! Nestled in a beautiful community just north of shopping at Oakleaf Town Center with easy access to W Beltway 295 your daily commute will be a breeze. Gorgeous curb appeal greets you upon arriving at the home, inviting you to come in and kick your feet up. Relax after a long day or entertain guests in the spacious living room, flanked by large windows bringing in plenty of natural light. Cook delicious meals in the stunning open kitchen fully equipped with spotless granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, making meal prep a breeze. Wood and tile flooring throughout are easy to maintain, allowing you to do more of what you love and worry less about cleaning. Step out into the lanai and catch up with some friends over a couple of drinks or host your next memorable gathering in the private fenced backyard. Don’t miss out on this fantastic rental opportunity, schedule your private tour today!