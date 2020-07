Amenities

10000 Gate Parkway # 316 Available 11/01/19 Sail Cove - This is a lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the community of Sail Cove near the Town Center! The Sail Cove community offers a clubhouse, hot tub, pool, fitness center, tennis court, and playground! Washer/dryer in unit is provided ''as-is'' Large lanai with storage closet. HOA confirmed square footage including patio and storage is 1285. May consider small pet under 30 lbs with fee.



