Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3798 SE 3rd St
3798 SE 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3798 SE 3rd Street, Homestead, FL 33033
Baywinds
Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Chateau 3 bed / 2.5 townhouse. Big patio, tile in first floor, carpet on the second, stainless steel appliances, beautiful club house, close to florida turnpike exit 2.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3798 SE 3rd St have any available units?
3798 SE 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Homestead, FL
.
What amenities does 3798 SE 3rd St have?
Some of 3798 SE 3rd St's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3798 SE 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
3798 SE 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3798 SE 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 3798 SE 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Homestead
.
Does 3798 SE 3rd St offer parking?
No, 3798 SE 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 3798 SE 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3798 SE 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3798 SE 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 3798 SE 3rd St has a pool.
Does 3798 SE 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 3798 SE 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 3798 SE 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3798 SE 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3798 SE 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3798 SE 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
