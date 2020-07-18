Rent Calculator
Home
Homestead, FL
378 NE 30th Ave
378 NE 30th Ave
378 Northeast 30th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
378 Northeast 30th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33033
Oasis
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to own this everything's included home located in the gated community of Windward. Home is a 5/4.5.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
Homestead, FL
.
What amenities does 378 NE 30th Ave have?
Some of 378 NE 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 378 NE 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
378 NE 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 NE 30th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Homestead
.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 378 NE 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 378 NE 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 NE 30th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
