378 NE 30th Ave
378 NE 30th Ave

378 Northeast 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

378 Northeast 30th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33033
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Great opportunity to own this everything's included home located in the gated community of Windward. Home is a 5/4.5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 NE 30th Ave have any available units?
378 NE 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 378 NE 30th Ave have?
Some of 378 NE 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 NE 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
378 NE 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 NE 30th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 378 NE 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 378 NE 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 378 NE 30th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 378 NE 30th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 NE 30th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
