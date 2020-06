Amenities

6470 Custer Street Apt #1, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11083G5A8 SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY POOL HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOMS WITH TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS, WASHER & DRYER, AND COVERED PATIO. THE PROPERTY IS CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS, I-95 AND TURNPIKE, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND DINING. TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES INCLUDING WATER/SEWER, AND LAWN CARE. POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED. ONE PET ALLOWED, NO AGGRESSIVE BREED, $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE APPLIES. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED TO MOVE IN WITH LOWER CREDIT). NO HOA, FAST APPROVAL. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580646 ]