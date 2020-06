Amenities

Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout. All utilities included. TV's in all bedrooms and secure Screened pool area and large back yard make this home perfect for Florida living and even better for quarentine. Available month to month, short term, or annual lease.