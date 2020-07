Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN HOLLYWOOD PARC! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM AND KITCHEN! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE OPEN BALCONY! WALK-IN CLOSET! AMENITIES LIKE SWIMMING POOL, GYM AND MORE1 CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD AND MINUTES AWAY FROM SHOPPING CENTERS AND I-95! EASY TO SHOW