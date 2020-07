Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated gym pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool tennis court

Updated 2/1 Condo on the 2nd Floor GATED Community of Lakewood at Emerald Hills is a MUST-SEE!! Unit features S.tainless Steel Appliances, porcelain tile throughout, new vanity, new toilet, and MORE! This unit offers lake views from the bedroom and living room. Community features a pool, 2 tennis courts, playground, fitness center and MORE! Washer/Dryer in unit. HOA APPROV-RAPID!