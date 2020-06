3101 S Ocean dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse elevator gym pool pool table bbq/grill media room new construction sauna tennis court valet service yoga

BREATHTAKING OCEAN & INTRACOASTAL VIEWS in this 5 STAR CONDO! TURN-KEY FURNISHED (OR UNFURNISHED upon request)! PRIVATE ELEVATOR takes you to this 2/2.5 CONDO w/EXPANSIVE BALCONY & MARBLE TILE FLOOR throughout has PERFECT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. DREAM KITCHEN w/GRANITE TOP, TILE backsplash, SNAIDERO CABINETRY, MIELE DISHWASHER, THERMADOR COOK TOP & SUBZERO overlooking to SPACIOUS LIVING/DINING ROOM w/STUNNING OCEAN VIEWS! MASTER SUITE has EVERYTHING you WISH FOR:DOUBLE VANITIES,HUGE WALK IN SHOWER, JACUZZI TUB, WALK-IN CLOSET!5 STAR AMENITIES include:BEACH LOUNGE & TOWEL service, INFINITY POOL,WHIRLPOOL,SAUNA,TENNIS/BASKETBALL COURT, MEDIA ROOM,CLUBHOUSE, 2-STORY GYM W/YOGA,ZUMBA, FITNESS CLASSES, MASSAGE/BILLIARD/MEETING ROOM, 24 HOUR VALET SERVICE & MUCH MORE.