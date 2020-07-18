3001 Ocean Drive South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

LUXURY RENTALS BY OCEAN DRIVE SOUTH , HOME OF TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOMS WITH BALCONY OVER 1200 SQFT. ALL UTILITIES WITH CABLE, INCLUDED IN RENT TWO PARKING SPOTS!This is LUXURY beautiful furnished rentals in full service doorman building with pool, jacuzzi , gym, sauna, steam rooms , tenants lounge ,meeting room. Wash and Dryer on adjacent to the apartment. Apartment comes furnished ideally for 3-6 months rent. Terms and pests are flexible case by case basis.Brokers CYOFPlease call Monika Bochen to for more information.mobile 347 730 8872 e Monika@SpireGroupNY.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJrwlLTkN1k