Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

3001 Ocean Drive South

3001 South Ocean Drive · (347) 730-8872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
LUXURY RENTALS BY OCEAN DRIVE SOUTH , HOME OF TWO BEDROOMS TWO BATHROOMS WITH BALCONY OVER 1200 SQFT. ALL UTILITIES WITH CABLE, INCLUDED IN RENT TWO PARKING SPOTS!This is LUXURY beautiful furnished rentals in full service doorman building with pool, jacuzzi , gym, sauna, steam rooms , tenants lounge ,meeting room. Wash and Dryer on adjacent to the apartment. Apartment comes furnished ideally for 3-6 months rent. Terms and pests are flexible case by case basis.Brokers CYOFPlease call Monika Bochen to for more information.mobile 347 730 8872 e Monika@SpireGroupNY.com https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJrwlLTkN1k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Ocean Drive South have any available units?
3001 Ocean Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Ocean Drive South have?
Some of 3001 Ocean Drive South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Ocean Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Ocean Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Ocean Drive South pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Ocean Drive South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 3001 Ocean Drive South offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Ocean Drive South offers parking.
Does 3001 Ocean Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Ocean Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Ocean Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Ocean Drive South has a pool.
Does 3001 Ocean Drive South have accessible units?
No, 3001 Ocean Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Ocean Drive South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Ocean Drive South has units with dishwashers.
