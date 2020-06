Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool elevator carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator pool

LARGE AND SPACIOUS UNIT, WITH VIEW TO THE POOL, IT DOES NOT HAVE A CARPET, IT IS A LOFT STYLE, BUT IT HAS DIVIDING WALLS IN THE ROOMS. VERY CLOSE TO THE FAMOUS STREET OF HOLLYWOOD BLVRD AND ONLY 10 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. THE FORT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT IS 15 MIN. MINIMUM RENTAL TIME 3 MONTHS