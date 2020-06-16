2080 NE Ocean Dr

Amenities
Stunning oceanfront FURNISHED Condo! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1343 sqft unit. Marble floors throughout, custom made closets, washer & dryer, open kitchen with granite counters & appliances, open balcony with amazing ocean views, among others. Boutique-styled & full-service building, 24h security, direct beach access & beach service, valet parking, tennis courts, exercise room overlooking the beautiful pool deck and ocean with covered cabana area, heated pool, hot tub. Excellent location close to airports, shops, restaurants, entertainment, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Village. *CAN BE RENTED 12 TIMES A YEAR. *ASK for Rent Season Prices.