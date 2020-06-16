All apartments in Hollywood
2080 NE Ocean Dr
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:08 AM

2080 NE Ocean Dr

2080 North Ocean Drive · (305) 807-5448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2080 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Stunning oceanfront FURNISHED Condo! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1343 sqft unit. Marble floors throughout, custom made closets, washer & dryer, open kitchen with granite counters & appliances, open balcony with amazing ocean views, among others. Boutique-styled & full-service building, 24h security, direct beach access & beach service, valet parking, tennis courts, exercise room overlooking the beautiful pool deck and ocean with covered cabana area, heated pool, hot tub. Excellent location close to airports, shops, restaurants, entertainment, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Village. *CAN BE RENTED 12 TIMES A YEAR. *ASK for Rent Season Prices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have any available units?
2080 NE Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have?
Some of 2080 NE Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 NE Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2080 NE Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 NE Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2080 NE Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr does offer parking.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 2080 NE Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
