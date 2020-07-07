All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

2023 Funston St

2023 Funston Street · (786) 406-9475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2023 Funston Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,785

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Rent includes Cable, Internet, Water, and Trash!! Available for immediate move-in!!! Get ready to enjoy the good life in this completely renovated 2 bed 1 bath located in a quiet, central location just a short walk from US1 and the excitement of downtown Hollywood!!! Unit features include beautiful porcelain tile flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, completely updated kitchen and bathroom, central A/C, tranquil outdoor seating. Call today while still available. This unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. 1 bedroom unit also available for $1,450 at the same property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Funston St have any available units?
2023 Funston St has a unit available for $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 Funston St have?
Some of 2023 Funston St's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Funston St currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Funston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Funston St pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Funston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 2023 Funston St offer parking?
No, 2023 Funston St does not offer parking.
Does 2023 Funston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Funston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Funston St have a pool?
No, 2023 Funston St does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Funston St have accessible units?
No, 2023 Funston St does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Funston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2023 Funston St does not have units with dishwashers.
