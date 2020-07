Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

A Beautiful bright studio on the first floor in the heart of Hollywood. fresh paint, Private Parking. Property is walking distance to Beach and Oakwood plaza, and 5 Minutes from Downtown Hollywood. 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood (FLL) Airport. Shopping and dining around all around.

The rent include water, sewer and garbage.