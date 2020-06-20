All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

1820 Roosevelt Street

1820 Roosevelt Street · (305) 684-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 Roosevelt Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Royal Poinciana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1820 Roosevelt Street Apt #a, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 2 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful apartment in the heart of Tamarac, 2 bedroom and 2 upgraded bathroom, lovely kitchen lots of space, incredible living and dining area with high ceiling, all tiled, enjoy your incredible afternoons in a screened balcony with amazing golf view, washer and dryer in the unit, on a second floor and no one above you. Close to shopping centers [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3554077 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Roosevelt Street have any available units?
1820 Roosevelt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 1820 Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Roosevelt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Roosevelt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1820 Roosevelt Street offer parking?
No, 1820 Roosevelt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Roosevelt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 1820 Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Roosevelt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Roosevelt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Roosevelt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
