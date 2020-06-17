1813 Madison St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction carport microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking new construction

This Spacious Townhome at Parkside PlaceOpen Living Areas, Gourmet Kitchens, and Private Master Suites. Homes Include 3 Beds, 3 Baths, a Beautiful & Unique Roof Deck, a Downstairs Patio, 2 Car Carport, and Gated Entry. Central Location Means That You Are Never Far from the Action. Known for it's Friendly Environment and Tropical Atmosphere, Hollywood is the Newest Residential Hot Spot, Attracting Residents in Search of a Classic South Florida Lifestyle Without the Overcrowding. Home to Galleries, Artisanal Eateries, and Spirited Bars, the Neighborhood is Redefining Cool. Explore the Nearby Beaches, Parks and Major Shopping Centers; Only a Short Drive to Aventura Mall, Gulf Stream, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale!