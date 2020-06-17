All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated May 6 2020

1813 Madison St

1813 Madison Street · (305) 405-0615
Location

1813 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
carport
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
This Spacious Townhome at Parkside PlaceOpen Living Areas, Gourmet Kitchens, and Private Master Suites. Homes Include 3 Beds, 3 Baths, a Beautiful & Unique Roof Deck, a Downstairs Patio, 2 Car Carport, and Gated Entry. Central Location Means That You Are Never Far from the Action. Known for it's Friendly Environment and Tropical Atmosphere, Hollywood is the Newest Residential Hot Spot, Attracting Residents in Search of a Classic South Florida Lifestyle Without the Overcrowding. Home to Galleries, Artisanal Eateries, and Spirited Bars, the Neighborhood is Redefining Cool. Explore the Nearby Beaches, Parks and Major Shopping Centers; Only a Short Drive to Aventura Mall, Gulf Stream, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Madison St have any available units?
1813 Madison St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Madison St have?
Some of 1813 Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Madison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1813 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 1813 Madison St does offer parking.
Does 1813 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Madison St have a pool?
No, 1813 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 1813 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Madison St has units with dishwashers.
