Hollywood, FL
1600 S Ocean Dr
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:02 AM

1600 S Ocean Dr

1600 South Ocean Drive · (786) 261-3484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1600 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
pool
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bike storage
DROP DEAD GORGEOUS VIEWS! Paddleboarders, Yachts, Harbor Island and sunsets. This Amazing condo, converted to a 2Bdrm, 1 1/2 Bath unit is done to perfection, great architectural touches, tray ceiling in kitchen with all the overhead LED lighting, beautiful Cherrywood cabinets, granite counter top and stone backsplash to match the beauty of the cabinets, marble floors and crown mldgs thru-out. Master bedroom is accessed by a very cool opaque floor to ceiling glass door, floor to ceiling windows thru out all w/intracoastal views. Mster bath done with rich Egyptian tile, shower has a futuristic jet spray panel that will cure all your aches. Heated pool, large gym, bike room, two washer and dryers on each floor. Across the street to Ocean near all restaurants, shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
1600 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 1600 S Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1600 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1600 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1600 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 1600 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1600 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 S Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1600 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1600 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1600 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 S Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
