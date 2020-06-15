1600 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool bike storage

DROP DEAD GORGEOUS VIEWS! Paddleboarders, Yachts, Harbor Island and sunsets. This Amazing condo, converted to a 2Bdrm, 1 1/2 Bath unit is done to perfection, great architectural touches, tray ceiling in kitchen with all the overhead LED lighting, beautiful Cherrywood cabinets, granite counter top and stone backsplash to match the beauty of the cabinets, marble floors and crown mldgs thru-out. Master bedroom is accessed by a very cool opaque floor to ceiling glass door, floor to ceiling windows thru out all w/intracoastal views. Mster bath done with rich Egyptian tile, shower has a futuristic jet spray panel that will cure all your aches. Heated pool, large gym, bike room, two washer and dryers on each floor. Across the street to Ocean near all restaurants, shops.