Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:24 AM

1425 NE Arthur St

1425 Arthur St · (305) 335-5405
Location

1425 Arthur St, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 311B · Avail. now

$1,280

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Location, location, location !!! 1 bedroom and 1 and 1/2 bathroom. Live at Hollywood Lakes at one of the most affordable prices. This quiet condo is move-in ready, just totally hurt, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, pool, saunas, and barbecue grills. The constant storage unit (Storage) which is convenient since it is an extra space in which they can store everything that is not necessary to have in the unit. Walk to Hollywood Circle and several restaurants a few miles from Las Playas. Only service dogs are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 NE Arthur St have any available units?
1425 NE Arthur St has a unit available for $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 NE Arthur St have?
Some of 1425 NE Arthur St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 NE Arthur St currently offering any rent specials?
1425 NE Arthur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 NE Arthur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 NE Arthur St is pet friendly.
Does 1425 NE Arthur St offer parking?
No, 1425 NE Arthur St does not offer parking.
Does 1425 NE Arthur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 NE Arthur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 NE Arthur St have a pool?
Yes, 1425 NE Arthur St has a pool.
Does 1425 NE Arthur St have accessible units?
No, 1425 NE Arthur St does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 NE Arthur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 NE Arthur St does not have units with dishwashers.
