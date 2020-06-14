1425 Arthur St

Amenities

dishwasher cable included parking recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool lobby sauna

Priced just now reduced to $1450 so bring your best clients. Complex almost total redone over last several years. Parking space right in front of unit ,guest spaces in parking lot steps away in priv lot! Great 2 bedroom/2 bath unit, all freshly painted +new Refrig just purchased & installed. So many benefits in this location: 1st floor corner unit so no need to go up on a crowded elevator or go through any lobby.... all benefits in this crazy time. Located right near pool area so easy access. Lots of new additions inside: fully painted and decorated, Modern, light/bright kitchen, plenty closet space, large rooms, beautiful walled pool area, quiet area, great location Please call for lok box information, Easy to show. Just upgraded, painted & decorated. Free basic cable & Sauna.