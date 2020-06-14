All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:16 AM

1425 Arthur St

1425 Arthur Street · (954) 925-5788
Location

1425 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107A · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
lobby
sauna
Priced just now reduced to $1450 so bring your best clients. Complex almost total redone over last several years. Parking space right in front of unit ,guest spaces in parking lot steps away in priv lot! Great 2 bedroom/2 bath unit, all freshly painted +new Refrig just purchased & installed. So many benefits in this location: 1st floor corner unit so no need to go up on a crowded elevator or go through any lobby.... all benefits in this crazy time. Located right near pool area so easy access. Lots of new additions inside: fully painted and decorated, Modern, light/bright kitchen, plenty closet space, large rooms, beautiful walled pool area, quiet area, great location Please call for lok box information, Easy to show. Just upgraded, painted & decorated. Free basic cable & Sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Arthur St have any available units?
1425 Arthur St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Arthur St have?
Some of 1425 Arthur St's amenities include dishwasher, cable included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Arthur St currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Arthur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Arthur St pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Arthur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1425 Arthur St offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Arthur St does offer parking.
Does 1425 Arthur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Arthur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Arthur St have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Arthur St has a pool.
Does 1425 Arthur St have accessible units?
No, 1425 Arthur St does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Arthur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Arthur St has units with dishwashers.
