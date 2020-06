140 S Dixie Hwy 921

Amenities

SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS - Property Id: 291678



SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS AT THE MOST EXQUISITE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD, WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING, HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR, BEST CONDO AMENITIES UNDER RENOVATION AT NO ASSESSMENTS. CONCIERGE, VALET, GYM, SPORTS LOUNGE, MANAGEMENT ON SITE , PROPERTY WONT LAST. PLEASE CONTACT FOR SHOWINGS

No Pets Allowed



