Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:18 PM

140 S Dixie Hwy

140 South Dixie Highway · (954) 237-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 South Dixie Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020
Highland Garden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TH101 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 3B/3B luxury townhome that can be used as Live/Work space. Largest model (400sqft bigger). Townhome offers lot of natural light, open concept kitchen, stainless steal appliances, high ceilings, living and dinning area, first bedroom and bathroom on 1st floor. Second floor has hard wood floors, master bathroom and bathroom with his and her walk in closets, office, 3rd spacious bedroom and full bathroom with walk in closet. Two separate entrances from the street and directly from the garage. Building has on the 4th floor roof top swimming pool, spa, gym, on the 8th floor is sport lounge. Walking distance to Hollywood downtown, young circle and Hollywood Beach. Two designated parking spaces included in parking garage. Home is fully furnished and decorated. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 S Dixie Hwy have any available units?
140 S Dixie Hwy has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 S Dixie Hwy have?
Some of 140 S Dixie Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 S Dixie Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
140 S Dixie Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 S Dixie Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 140 S Dixie Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 140 S Dixie Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 140 S Dixie Hwy does offer parking.
Does 140 S Dixie Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 S Dixie Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 S Dixie Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 140 S Dixie Hwy has a pool.
Does 140 S Dixie Hwy have accessible units?
No, 140 S Dixie Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 140 S Dixie Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 S Dixie Hwy has units with dishwashers.
