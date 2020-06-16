140 S Dixie Hwy

Amenities

Spacious 3B/3B luxury townhome that can be used as Live/Work space. Largest model (400sqft bigger). Townhome offers lot of natural light, open concept kitchen, stainless steal appliances, high ceilings, living and dinning area, first bedroom and bathroom on 1st floor. Second floor has hard wood floors, master bathroom and bathroom with his and her walk in closets, office, 3rd spacious bedroom and full bathroom with walk in closet. Two separate entrances from the street and directly from the garage. Building has on the 4th floor roof top swimming pool, spa, gym, on the 8th floor is sport lounge. Walking distance to Hollywood downtown, young circle and Hollywood Beach. Two designated parking spaces included in parking garage. Home is fully furnished and decorated. Welcome home!