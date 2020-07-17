Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool bbq/grill guest parking

1201 South Ocean Drive Apt #SUMMIT CONDO, Hollywood, FL 33019 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. This fully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the Summit Towers is located on the first floor, 50’ from paradise. Welcome to the best retreat on the beach. Life here at the Summit is filled with a bounty of activities both indoor and outdoor. Plenty of guest parking, 24 hour security, beautiful landscaping, and a café along with barbeques poolside, are just some of the extras you can look forward too. Let’s not stop there you will be just steps away from fun in the sun, a backyard where you can bask in the sun, exercise or enjoy a variety of restaurants on the famous Hollywood Boardwalk. Once you live here you never want to leave the island life. Schedule your appointment to see this amazing Unit and all it has to offer. 754-201-0001 [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3560703 ]