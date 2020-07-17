All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1201 South Ocean Drive

1201 South Ocean Drive · (754) 201-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
1201 South Ocean Drive Apt #SUMMIT CONDO, Hollywood, FL 33019 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. No pets allowed. This fully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the Summit Towers is located on the first floor, 50’ from paradise. Welcome to the best retreat on the beach. Life here at the Summit is filled with a bounty of activities both indoor and outdoor. Plenty of guest parking, 24 hour security, beautiful landscaping, and a café along with barbeques poolside, are just some of the extras you can look forward too. Let’s not stop there you will be just steps away from fun in the sun, a backyard where you can bask in the sun, exercise or enjoy a variety of restaurants on the famous Hollywood Boardwalk. Once you live here you never want to leave the island life. Schedule your appointment to see this amazing Unit and all it has to offer. 754-201-0001 [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3560703 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 South Ocean Drive have any available units?
1201 South Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 South Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1201 South Ocean Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 South Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 South Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 South Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 South Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1201 South Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 South Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 South Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 South Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 South Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 South Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 South Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 South Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 South Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 South Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
