Hollywood, FL
118 Hidden Ct Rd
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:08 AM

118 Hidden Ct Rd

118 Hidden Court Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Hidden Court Drive, Hollywood, FL 33023
Lawn Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-31 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
COULD RENT PARTIALLY FURNISHED FOR $2000! Beautiful Newer Townhome with Fenced Yard AND JACUZZI! Features Formal Dining room, Open Kitchen to Large Living Room, Triple Split Sliding Windows to Patio, Huge Laundry Room/Pantry, Outside Storage Room, HurricaneShutters, Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceilings and Huge Walk In Closet, Attic Storage, Park in front of unit, Pool is very close by! Location is perfect, walk to shopping (Aldi's, CVS, Walmart), close to turnpike, and I95! 5 miles to the Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Hidden Ct Rd have any available units?
118 Hidden Ct Rd has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Hidden Ct Rd have?
Some of 118 Hidden Ct Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Hidden Ct Rd currently offering any rent specials?
118 Hidden Ct Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Hidden Ct Rd pet-friendly?
No, 118 Hidden Ct Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 118 Hidden Ct Rd offer parking?
No, 118 Hidden Ct Rd does not offer parking.
Does 118 Hidden Ct Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Hidden Ct Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Hidden Ct Rd have a pool?
Yes, 118 Hidden Ct Rd has a pool.
Does 118 Hidden Ct Rd have accessible units?
No, 118 Hidden Ct Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Hidden Ct Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Hidden Ct Rd has units with dishwashers.
