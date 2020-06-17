118 Hidden Ct Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

COULD RENT PARTIALLY FURNISHED FOR $2000! Beautiful Newer Townhome with Fenced Yard AND JACUZZI! Features Formal Dining room, Open Kitchen to Large Living Room, Triple Split Sliding Windows to Patio, Huge Laundry Room/Pantry, Outside Storage Room, HurricaneShutters, Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceilings and Huge Walk In Closet, Attic Storage, Park in front of unit, Pool is very close by! Location is perfect, walk to shopping (Aldi's, CVS, Walmart), close to turnpike, and I95! 5 miles to the Beach!