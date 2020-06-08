All apartments in Hallandale Beach
713 NW 4th St
713 NW 4th St

713 Northwest 4th Street · No Longer Available
713 Northwest 4th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Great Location ,!!! Amazing 1 bedroom , 1 bathroom, Living room, in HALLANDALE BEACH Single Family House. with huge back yard. First,Last and Security deposit.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 NW 4th St have any available units?
713 NW 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hallandale Beach, FL.
What amenities does 713 NW 4th St have?
Some of 713 NW 4th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 NW 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
713 NW 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 NW 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 713 NW 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 713 NW 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 713 NW 4th St does offer parking.
Does 713 NW 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 NW 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 NW 4th St have a pool?
No, 713 NW 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 713 NW 4th St have accessible units?
No, 713 NW 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 713 NW 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 NW 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 NW 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 NW 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
