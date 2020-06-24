All apartments in Four Corners
8817 DUNES COURT
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

8817 DUNES COURT

8817 Dunes Court · No Longer Available
Location

8817 Dunes Court, Four Corners, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
What a view you'll have of the sparkling pond from this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath unfurnished 2nd floor condo that sits in a gated resort on fifty landscaped acres. This unit has vinyl planks in living room and ceramic tile in bedrooms, baths and kitchen. The property boasts two pools including a lagoon style walk-in pool, complete with a “splash pad" .. This unit is located minutes away from the new H2O water park and just 6 miles from Disney World, and conveniently located near many restaurants and shops! Free Wifi in unit and throughout the complex, a washer and dryer, valet trash pickup daily from your door is included. Amenities include an upscale clubhouse with conference and game rooms; tennis, a sand volleyball ct. and basketball court, a well equipped fitness center, a playground, golf cage, nature path and car washing facilities. Standards for occupancy require a 640+ credit score, a good rental history and gross monthly income of 2 1/2 times rent rate for one tenant. Use of this unit through any other income producing method is strictly prohibited! At Legacy Dunes you'll feel like you are on vacation every day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8817 DUNES COURT have any available units?
8817 DUNES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, FL.
What amenities does 8817 DUNES COURT have?
Some of 8817 DUNES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8817 DUNES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8817 DUNES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8817 DUNES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8817 DUNES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 8817 DUNES COURT offer parking?
No, 8817 DUNES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8817 DUNES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8817 DUNES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8817 DUNES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8817 DUNES COURT has a pool.
Does 8817 DUNES COURT have accessible units?
No, 8817 DUNES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8817 DUNES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8817 DUNES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8817 DUNES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8817 DUNES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

