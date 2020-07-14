All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:57 PM

Serramar

6701 W Oakland Park Blvd · (954) 639-9957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6725 Landings Drive Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6950 Landings Drive Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Serramar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to Serramar Apartments, our stunning community of apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL. With five unique floor plans to choose from, we make it easy to find the perfect place to suit your needs. Our thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom Fort Lauderdale apartments feature bright, spacious interiors, fully equipped, recently updated modern kitchens with dishwashers and a whole host of luxurious amenities. Spend sunny afternoons lounging beside one of our two shimmering pools, get your heart racing in our state-of-the-art fitness center, enjoy a friendly game with your neighbors on the basketball court, or just kick back and relax in our plush community clubhouse. There is no end to the serenity you will experience at Serramar Apartments. And with the convenience of a car wash center, cyber café and a premium location, we’ve got all your needs covered.

Our Fort Lauderdale apartments are in a beautiful and convenient location that will keep you smiling day and night. Surrounded by a wide variety of local shops, restaurants, entertainment and nightlife options, you will find satisfaction around every corner at Serramar Apartments. In addition, just off Florida’s Turnpike and only minutes from downtown, our Fort Lauderdale apartments give you easy access to everything the city has to offer. The perfect community is waiting for you at Serramar Apartments in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $199 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Certain weight and breed restrictions apply. For more information, please contact our leasing office.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Serramar have any available units?
Serramar has 2 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Serramar have?
Some of Serramar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Serramar currently offering any rent specials?
Serramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Serramar pet-friendly?
Yes, Serramar is pet friendly.
Does Serramar offer parking?
Yes, Serramar offers parking.
Does Serramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Serramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Serramar have a pool?
Yes, Serramar has a pool.
Does Serramar have accessible units?
Yes, Serramar has accessible units.
Does Serramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Serramar has units with dishwashers.

