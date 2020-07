Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated 1 bedroom apartment just 1 block from Las Olas Blvd in Ft Lauderdale. Unit is the back unit of a quiet duplex and completely remodeled; updated bath, newer appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets, central AC and in unit Washer/Dryer! Relax on the outside patio or walk and enjoy what Las Olas has to offer.