6345 Bay Club Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:16 PM

6345 Bay Club Dr

6345 Bay Club Drive · (954) 351-7007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6345 Bay Club Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Bay Colony Club Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED 1 bed / 1.5 bath in desirable gated community. Multiple pools, tennis, community rooms. Nice screened in patio. All this just 1.5 miles from LBTS, beach, hospitals, shops & restaurants. Available June 22 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6345 Bay Club Dr have any available units?
6345 Bay Club Dr has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6345 Bay Club Dr have?
Some of 6345 Bay Club Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6345 Bay Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6345 Bay Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6345 Bay Club Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6345 Bay Club Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 6345 Bay Club Dr offer parking?
No, 6345 Bay Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6345 Bay Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6345 Bay Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6345 Bay Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6345 Bay Club Dr has a pool.
Does 6345 Bay Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 6345 Bay Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6345 Bay Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6345 Bay Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
