6345 Bay Club Dr

FULLY FURNISHED 1 bed / 1.5 bath in desirable gated community. Multiple pools, tennis, community rooms. Nice screened in patio. All this just 1.5 miles from LBTS, beach, hospitals, shops & restaurants. Available June 22 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.