515 E Las Olas Blvd
515 E Las Olas Blvd

515 East Las Olas Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
Location

515 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1889 · Avail. now

$1,889

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom - Downtown FTL - Great Price! - Property Id: 310185

1 Bedroom - Downtown FTL - Great Price!

Smack in the middle of FTL's trendy bars, great restaurants, yearly festivals and the Las Olas Arts District. Luxury Urban Living has never been more convenient and affordable!
Rent: $1,889
Square Feet: 800
Deposit: Waived (Based on Credit)
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: $25 First Vehicle
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Cam

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/515-e-las-olas-blvd-fort-lauderdale-fl/310185
Property Id 310185

(RLNE5949032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 E Las Olas Blvd have any available units?
515 E Las Olas Blvd has a unit available for $1,889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 515 E Las Olas Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
515 E Las Olas Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E Las Olas Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 E Las Olas Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 515 E Las Olas Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 515 E Las Olas Blvd offers parking.
Does 515 E Las Olas Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 E Las Olas Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E Las Olas Blvd have a pool?
No, 515 E Las Olas Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 515 E Las Olas Blvd have accessible units?
No, 515 E Las Olas Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E Las Olas Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 E Las Olas Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 E Las Olas Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 E Las Olas Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
