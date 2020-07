Amenities

Now available for seasonal lease! Located on desirable community of Riviera Isles, just a short walk from the beach and Las Olas. Completely furnished and move in ready, just bring your luggage and start enjoying Florida weather! PERFECT FOR " WORKING FROM HOME" situations with FAST WIFI and great for families with kids as you will have plenty of outside spaces. The property includes main and a 1 bedroom guest house, a one of a kind private GARDEN with a large heated POOL and 100FT WATERFRONT. EAST EXPOSURE. Open floor plan. Kitchen with a Chef’s Island marble floors and countertops. Large French doors open up to a patio with BBQ and outdoor entertaining area. Residence can be rented up to 6 months. Call listing agent to find out the SPECIAL LEASE PRICE for April 2020