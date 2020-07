Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This spacious executive home is located on one of the most desirable streets in sought after Coral Ridge Country Club. It enjoys a massive corner lot of 1/3 acre with access from 2 streets and sits across from golf course homes.



Brand new state of the art heated pool with spa and pavers. All new impact windows throughout.

The interior of the home is suitable for a large family with room to roam.



The location is a 10, being close to many superb private schools, excellent shopping and dining, near the beach and walking distance to the Coral Ridge Country Club and CR park. Come enjoy the Coral Ridge lifestyle and all the best area of East Fort Lauderdale has to offer.