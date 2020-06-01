401 Royal Plaza Dr

Amenities
New construction, One Story Modern home, on 100Ft. of deep water. A Yachtsman's Paradise! State of the Art home with Lutron home automation, smart system wired 4 window treatments, lighting, speakers & voice control ready. Honeywell security system, SIW high impact energy efficient windows with protective film. Concrete dock, Chefs Kitchen incl gas stove, SubZero & wine storage, Steam &Electric oven. Outdoor kitchen, Heated infinity pool with spa, 2-car garage, 4 bedrooms, 4-1/2 baths. Dock and electrical pedestal for boats available.