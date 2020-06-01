All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 401 Royal Plaza Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
401 Royal Plaza Dr
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:23 PM

401 Royal Plaza Dr

401 Royal Plaza Drive · (646) 504-7796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

401 Royal Plaza Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit na · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
New construction, One Story Modern home, on 100Ft. of deep water. A Yachtsman's Paradise! State of the Art home with Lutron home automation, smart system wired 4 window treatments, lighting, speakers & voice control ready. Honeywell security system, SIW high impact energy efficient windows with protective film. Concrete dock, Chefs Kitchen incl gas stove, SubZero & wine storage, Steam &Electric oven. Outdoor kitchen, Heated infinity pool with spa, 2-car garage, 4 bedrooms, 4-1/2 baths. Dock and electrical pedestal for boats available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Royal Plaza Dr have any available units?
401 Royal Plaza Dr has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Royal Plaza Dr have?
Some of 401 Royal Plaza Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Royal Plaza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
401 Royal Plaza Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Royal Plaza Dr pet-friendly?
No, 401 Royal Plaza Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 401 Royal Plaza Dr offer parking?
Yes, 401 Royal Plaza Dr does offer parking.
Does 401 Royal Plaza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Royal Plaza Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Royal Plaza Dr have a pool?
Yes, 401 Royal Plaza Dr has a pool.
Does 401 Royal Plaza Dr have accessible units?
No, 401 Royal Plaza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Royal Plaza Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Royal Plaza Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 401 Royal Plaza Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity